18:13 GMT +313 September 2017
    National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the front row before the start of the President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe joint new conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    US Dems Request Additional Details on Flynn-Brokered Deals in Mideast

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    US
    Amid the ongoing Russia probe conducted by Special Prosecutor Mueller and Congress, US Democratic party lawmakers have repeated their call, urging to provide all communications of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn with his business partners concerning his trips to the Middle East that he had allegedly failed to report about.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Senior US lawmakers have urged US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's lawyer and business partners to provide details on communications with him regarding a program on the creation of nuclear reactors in Arab countries financed by Saudi Arabia.

    "We now request all communications that you and other officials at your companies had with General Flynn or other Trump Administration officials during the presidential campaign, during the transition, during General Flynn's tenure as National Security Advisor, or after General Flynn's departure from the White House. We also request that you participate in transcribed interview with Committee staff," the parliamentarians’ new letter to Kelner, Copson and Hewitt read.

    The letter follows Flynn’s alleged associate’s response which shows confirmations of ex-official trips to the Middle East which he failed to report as part of his security clearance renewal process. Such details speak of Flynn’s violations of the US law carrying criminal penalties of up to five years in prison, the letter noted adding that the data about trips will be provided to US Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

    This was the second letter by the lawmakers, voicing such a request. In June, Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the oversight committee, and Eliot Engel, the top Democrat on the lower house foreign affairs committee, wrote their first letter to Flynn’s lawyer Robert Kelner and general’s former business partners seeking information about the reported Flynn’s travels to the Middle East in 2015 to broker a $100 billion deal between these companies, Saudi Arabia and Russia's nuclear power agency.

    US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn announced his decision to resign on February 14 amid a growing controversy surrounding his conversation with then Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak before Trump's inauguration. In his resignation letter, Flynn noted he had not given Vice President Mike Pence complete information about his conversations with Kislyak.

    Several monts after his resignation, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller launched a probe into Flynn in the so-called Russia probe. Moreover, the former national security advisor was reportedly asked to provide over 600 documents to the US Senate Intelligence Committee conducting a separate probe into Russia's alleged inference in the US presidential election, a claim Moscow has repeatedly denied.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that he is aware of the content of Kislyak-Flynn talks, adding that that US officials have "lost their mind" as it is an ambassador’s job to meet with people. After returning to Moscow, Kislyak has finally shed light on what he really discussed with Flynn.

    Tags:
    Russia probe, Michael Flynn, Middle East, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia
