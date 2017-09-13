US Administration Looks Forward to Russia Probe Coming to Full Conclusion

US State Department spokeswoman says that the administration of Donald Trump is looking forward to the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election coming to an end.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The administration of President Donald Trump is looking forward to the full conclusion of the investigation into alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russia, US State Department spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"This administration has been very clear we are going to be transparent and cooperative with this process. Nothing improper took place, no wrongdoing and we are ready to see this come to its full conclusion," Sanders told reporters.

The press secretary added that Trump is comfortable with the White House being fully transparent and cooperating with this process.

On Thursday, President Trump’s son, Donald Jr., said he was questioned for five hours from Congressional investigators probing alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that it interfered in the vote.