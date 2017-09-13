Suspect in Custody After Active Shooter Alert at New Hampshire Hospital

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon McDonald reports that a suspect is in custody in connection to an incident at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A suspect has been taken into custody by the authorities in the US state of New Hampshire after an active shooter was reported at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon McDonald said in a press conference.

"Suspect involved was apprehended without incident…as he was attempting to leave the grounds of the hospital," MacDonald stated on Tuesday. "The incident is over and there is no threat to the public."

Earlier in the day, the medical center stated via Twitter that it was locked down following reports of an active shooter on the premises.

Latest: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon is currently locked down following reports of an active shooter in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/cymhgUD6Kl — Dartmouth-Hitchcock (@DartmouthHitch) September 12, 2017

MacDonald pointed out that the incident took place at the Intensive Care Unit on the 11th floor of the hospital.

State officials did not answer questions as to whether anyone was shot or injured in the incident, but McDonald said there is an ongoing investigation by state and local authorities.