Irma Weakens to Tropical Depression - National Hurricane Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hurricane Irma has softened to a tropical depression, but the heavy rainfall persists across the southeast of the United States, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
"Irma weakens to a tropical depression. Heavy rainfall continues across the southeastern United States," the NHC said Tuesday on its website.
The hurricane also led to several deaths: 10 in Cuba, according to the country's Civil Defense General Staff, reportedly at least three in Florida.
