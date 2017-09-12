Irma Weakens to Tropical Depression - National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center reports that hurricane Irma was downgraded to tropical depression, however, the storm is still bringing heavy rain to the southeast of the US.

"Irma weakens to a tropical depression. Heavy rainfall continues across the southeastern United States," the NHC said Tuesday on its website.

The hurricane tore through the Caribbean Sea, devastating several islands. It then made its way to Florida, where it caused flooding and massive power outages.

The hurricane also led to several deaths: 10 in Cuba, according to the country's Civil Defense General Staff, reportedly at least three in Florida.