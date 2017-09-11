Florida Savages: Boy Greets Hurricane Irma With Sass

Cheeky Florida boy claims that his family is too “savage” to flee from the implacable approach of the raging Hurricane Irma.

Even as Hurricane Irma rampages across the US state of Florida, some local residents refuse to evacuate in the face of this clear and present danger, for different reasons.

This boy however raised quite a few eyebrows when, while his father was explaining to a CBS reporter why they won’t evacuate, cut it with a sassy "we’re savages" remark.

Some Twitter users were amused by the boy’s antics, half-jokingly wondering how he and his family will fare during this natural disaster.

I really want to see a "where are they now?" after the storm with this character. 🤣 — Clutter Elim (@ClutterElim) 9 сентября 2017 г.

Here's that kid eight hours from now: pic.twitter.com/4q10KtmRFh — Col. Sebastian Moran (@MyBearNinja) 10 сентября 2017 г.

Hurricane Irma is one of the longest lived since satellite-based observations began in 1966, existing for almost nine days, and is expected to last another day at a minimum. The enormous storm, whacking some areas with Category 3, 120 mph winds, is spreading tropical storm force gusts as far as 220 miles from its center as it moves across the US mainland.