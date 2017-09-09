'Stay Safe and Rock On': US Braces for Imminent Landfall of Hurricane Irma

Twitter media users cracked jokes, offered prayers and shared useful information as Hurricane Irma looms over the US eastern seaboard.

Category 5 Hurricane Irma swept across the Caribbean wreaking havoc in its path and is about to make landfall on the US Atlantic coast.

As the raging tempest looms before Florida’s residents, social media networks like Twitter are ablaze with users sharing their emotions and opinions on this matter or even trying and provide useful information related to the subject to those who might need it.

to the people in Irma's path:

stay safe and rock on #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/HldVlZ1Nm8 — Sky J. Jones (@Skylr_Jones) 9 сентября 2017 г.

​Some Twitter users offered their sympathies to all affected by this disaster.

Praying for everyone impacted by #HurricaneIrma. Please stay as safe as you possibly can. 🙏🏻 — Chase Goehring (@chasegoehring) 9 сентября 2017 г.

Praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey and for everyone in the path of Hurricane Irma. — jeremy shada (@JeremyShada) 9 сентября 2017 г.

​Others opted to calmly track the progress of the advancing storm.

Hurricane #Irma👉🏼latest model projects strengthening to Category 4👉🏼landfall in SW Florida near Ft Myers.😱😬🙏🏼pic.twitter.com/C7l4s9hHUZ — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) 9 сентября 2017 г.

​And yet others cracked jokes in the face of the advancing hurricane, apparently refusing to succumb to anxiety.

Floridians: We’re not getting hit by a hurricane this year



Hurricane Irma: pic.twitter.com/pDyxv2ahK8 — movie memes (@FiImMemes) 9 сентября 2017 г.

LMFAOO ITS SUPPOSE TO BE EVACUATED & YET WE GOT SOME DINOSAURS AT THE BEACH. This is why nobody takes FL seriously 😂😂 #HurricaneIrma #Irma pic.twitter.com/o2EKRTknn4 — Marissa Ross (@___marzzz) 9 сентября 2017 г.

​Irma is the most intense hurricane in the Atlantic over the past decade. It is considered to be even more powerful than the recent Hurricane Harvey which went ashore in Texas and caused major flooding.