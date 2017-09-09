Register
16:32 GMT +309 September 2017
Live
    Search
    US dollars

    US Foreign Trade to Benefit on Fed Outlook as Dollar Slides

    © Sputnik/ Mihail Kutusov
    US
    Get short URL
    0 33 0 0

    Dovish Fed policy comments, hurricane damages, political tensions on the Korean peninsula, and the euro’s projected gains have all affected the dollar’s FX rate, paving the way for a further narrowing of the US foreign trade deficit.

    Kristian Rouz – The US dollar fell to a two-and-a-half-year low amidst the lowered expectations of a Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike coming soon. In addition, the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) meeting has shifted investor focus to the euro, which is poised to strengthen as policy tightening is expected to kick off in the Eurozone.

    US flag
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US Consumer Sentiment Hits Second Highest Level Since 2000, Raising House Prices
    The dollar’s slide is also being fuelled by the elevated concerns surrounding North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile tests, seen as potentially affecting trade and economic stability in Asia. Finally, the devastating hurricanes in Texas and Florida, and the associated damage costs to the federal budget, added to currency trader scepticism of the greenback.

    However, US foreign trade is projected to benefit from these latest developments, as a weaker dollar is poised to drive US exports and dampen the demand for imports in consumer goods. The declining availability of credit in the US market is also taking its toll on the demand for imports.

    “What everybody is trying to do is price out any potential Fed hike for the remainder of this year,” Dean Popplewell of Toronto-based Oanda Corporation said.

    A wallet
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    If Recession Hits US Tomorrow, Will Trump's Economic Policies Help?
    Whilst the New York Fed President William Dudley said the central bank will stay on course in raising borrowing costs, the tone of his commentary reflected the reduced levels of confidence the Federal Reserve has in the strength of the US economy. A clearer view of future rate hikes will not be visible until late October when Q3 GDP figures arrive reflecting the current tumultuous developments.

    The still-weak inflation bothers US policymakers, however, the additional budget spending, including on the border wall and hurricane relief, might drive consumer prices, whilst the dollar’s gradual slide is driving the gains in import prices.

    “You have to wonder, with the degree of disruption to the flow of economic data that these storms will bring, how confident the Fed will be in making policy decisions,” Derek Halpenny of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said.

    Previously, most market observers were expecting a Fed rate hike in December, however, after President Trump reached an agreement to postpone the debt ceiling debate till that month amidst the hurricane troubles, the chances of a major monetary policy move have dropped. The central bank will hardly be willing to move rates amidst the debt ceiling debate in the Congress.

    Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback’s value against its six major peers is at its lowest since January 2015 at 91.011, dropping 1.6 percent for the outgoing week.

    Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Federal Reserve’s Yellen Challenges Trump Economic Agenda
    However, Chinese currency manipulations have outpaced the dollar’s slide this week, as Beijing’s struggle for competitiveness in foreign trade demands policy decisions. The dollar was up 0.2 percent against the offshore renminbi after the Chinese central bank was reported to have planned a removal of reserve requirements for the mainland’s commercial banks. For the Chinese currency, this means a likely boost in domestic lending and an expansion in available renminbi liquidity, hence the yuan’s drop.

    Nonetheless, there also structural reasons behind the dollar’s slide. Whilst the recent developments suppressed the greenback’s FX rate, leaving the door open for a rebound, the longer-term perspective on the dollar is bearish, partially because the Trump administration is focusing on eliminating the US foreign trade deficit.

    “Americans are hugely underweight in their investment allocations to the rest of the world… the past few years Americans have liquidated close to the entirety of their foreign fixed-income portfolio and are likely in the process of re-allocating back to the rest of the world,” George Saravelos of Deutsche Bank said.

    There is also an ongoing reshuffle in US financial governance, with the Congress having approved President Trump’s nominees for the Fed vice-president and Comptroller of the Currency. Thus far, the market participants are uncertain of how these shifts will impact the monetary policy path, and the wait-and-see stance is not encouraging dollar bulls.

    Related:

    US 'Doubles Down in Afghanistan to Drive Wedge Between India, China'
    If Recession Hits US Tomorrow, Will Trump's Economic Policies Help?
    Making America Great Again? US Economic Confidence Hits 5-Month High
    Solar Eclipse Could Cost US Economy a Lot of Money in Lost Output
    Tags:
    dollar, economy, The European Central Bank (ECB), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok