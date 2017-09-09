Register
04:25 GMT +309 September 2017
Live
    Search
    pills of the painkiller hydrocodone

    CDC: Some Rural California Counties Have More Opioid Prescriptions Than People

    © AP Photo/ Toby Talbot
    US
    Get short URL
    0 4 0 0

    As the US strives to even assess the scale of the nation-wide opioid painkiller addiction epidemic, a disturbing fact is unearthed: some counties in California have more prescriptions than people.

    Toxic waste. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ NORBERTO DUARTE
    Californians High, Water Quality Low: Toxic Chemicals from Marijuana Farms Contaminate State’s Rivers
    While on average only 15 percent of Californians have been prescribed opioid painkillers, counties like Trinity, Lake, Shasta, Tuolumne and Del Norte, among others, have an incredible ratio of more than one opioid prescription per capita, reports the Sacramento Bee.

    For example, last year Trinity County had an estimated population of about 13,600; at the same time there were 18,439 prescriptions for various opioid painkillers.

    Opioid abuse accounts for 183,000 deaths in California since 1999, the report says. This deadly addiction has a very sharp geographical dimension: most opioid abusers live in rural and semi-rural areas.

    A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released in July identified some of the characteristics associated with higher regional amounts of opioid prescriptions: "a larger percentage of non-Hispanic whites; higher rates of uninsured and Medicaid enrollment; lower educational attainment; higher rates of unemployment; [small-town] status; more dentists and physicians per capita; a higher prevalence of diagnosed diabetes, arthritis, and disability; and higher suicide rates."

    Nationwide, the use of opioids is second only to marijuana in terms of total users. According to the Centers for Disease Control 40 people die of opioid overdoses every day. Since 1999, the number of prescriptions has quadrupled, the July report says.

    US President Donald Trump's administration has allocated $485 million in grants to states to fight opioid abuse. Of that, $45 million goes to California to improve access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid addicts in underserved populations.

    Related:

    US Health Dept Spends Millions to Help States Battle Opioid Overdose Epidemic
    CDC Report Highlights that Opioid Epidemic is Nothing New, But Responses Must Be
    An American Emergency: Doctors Torn on Combating Opioid Epidemic
    Tags:
    prescription medication, deaths, opioid addiction, opioid painkillers, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok