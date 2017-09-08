Russian Citizen Seleznev Pleads Guilty to Cashing Out $2Mln

The US Justice Department announced that alleged Russian hacker Roman Seleznev, sentenced to 27 years in US prison, has pled guilty to cashing out more than $2 million with five hacked debit card numbers in 2008.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Alleged Russian hacker Roman Seleznev, sentenced to 27 years in US prison, has pled guilty to cashing out more than $2 million with five hacked debit card numbers in 2008, the US Justice Department announced in a release on Friday.

"Roman Seleznev has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud for his role in the 2008 hack of RBS Worldpay," the release said. "Seleznev was responsible for cashing out $2,178,349 associated with five hacked debit card numbers."

In 2008, a team of hackers from 280 cities around the world stole more than $9 million from 2,100 ATMs globally.

Seleznev was arrested by CIA agents in the Maldives and brought to the United States. The Russian Foreign Ministry and his father, a Russian lawmaker, said this was illegal and equaled a kidnapping.