Register
23:53 GMT +308 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A complex merger designed to lower their tax payments could see US agrochemical giant Monsanto merge with its Swiss rival, Syngenta, to create an entity based in the UK.

    Monsanto Fights to Keep Using Controversial Herbicide in Arkansas

    © AP Photo/ James A. Finley
    US
    Get short URL
    0 12303

    On Thursday, US agribusiness giant Monsanto filed a petition requesting that Arkansas agriculture officials cancel what the company sees as an arbitrary date to end the spraying of an herbicide that has been linked to serious crop damage.

    Following complaints this summer from farmers whose soybeans and other crops were damaged after the dicamba herbicide drifted from its spray site, a state task force recommended in August that the entire state cease spraying the chemical after April 15, 2018.

    Monsanto claims that the spray is designed specifically to be applied over genetically-engineered crops in the summer, telling the Arkansas State Plant Board that the recommendation constitutes an "unwarranted and misinformed ban on dicamba," and the proposed date “is not based on scientific data, much less on any scientific consensus" about linking the chemical to crop damage.

    A protester holds a placard reading Monsanto kills, during a march against the multinational agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology company Monsanto, in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, May 20, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Claude Paris
    Monsanto Mounts Smear Campaign Against WHO's 'Airtight Decision' on Weed Killer

    While chemical companies say that farmers are misusing dicamba, some specialists believe that such weed killers can become dangerous to crops when they vaporize and waft across fields – something that the summer heat makes much more likely.

    The sale and use of dicamba was temporarily banned by the State Plant Board in Arkansas in July when farmers said the chemical was drifting onto their crops.

    Monsanto questions the objectivity of experts Ford Baldwin and Jason Norsworthy, claiming the two have advocated banning dicamba and noting that Baldwin works for Bayer Crop Science, makers of a competing herbicide called glufosinate.

    The company said in its petition that "Baldwin spoke at the first task force meeting in support of a statewide ban on dicamba herbicides in 2018," according to Reuters.

    People take part in a protest against a planned $66 billion takeover of the U.S. seeds company Monsanto by Bayer and Monsanto's glyphosate herbicides, outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    Controversial Monsanto Weed Killer Blamed for Decimation of Uruguayan Beekeeping

    The petition also said that Baldwin’s views should be disregarded because of his "paid engagements on behalf of a competing product, and his work as an expert witness in pending dicamba litigation."

    Bayer spokesman Jeff Donald countered, saying that Norsworthy and Baldwin "are two of the preeminent weed scientists in the country."

    "Their voices along with other scientists are critical to ensuring sound science that supports the regulatory system," Donald said. 

    According to Scott Partridge, Monsanto’s vice president of global strategy, the company may take legal action if their petition is denied.

    "I feel the research was done correctly and the … researchers weren't pushing any specific product," said Shawn Peebles, member of the Arkansas Dicamba Task Force to AG Web. "As far as bias, there was nothing presented to the task force that showed a bias for another product."

    Related:

    Bill to Fight Zika Virus a Pesticide Makers Dream
    US Court Bans Bee-Killing Pesticide That's Wiped Out Millions of Insects
    Environmental Groups Launch Lawsuit on EPA to Block Pesticide
    Fighting Beemageddon: US Proposes Pesticide-Free Zones to Save Pollinators
    Mystery Illness in US Virgin Islands Blamed on Toxic Pesticide
    Tags:
    Pesticides, Petition, herbicide, Monsanto, United States, Arkansas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok