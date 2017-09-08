Stellar Outcry: US Celebrities, Politicians Blast Trump’s Move to Scrap DACA

The Trump administration’s move to do away with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration policy evoked a sharp outcry from American celebrities and former politicians who sought to protest the decision made by the US president.

As the White House decided to get rid of the DACA policy which protects thousands of illegal migrants from deportation who were brought to the US as children, a number of prominent American public figures blasted US President Donald Trump and his administration for the move.

Former US president Barack Obama wrote on his Facebook Page that targeting "these young people is wrong"and "cruel" because "they have done nothing wrong," stating that this move "is contrary to our spirit, and to common sense, that business leaders, faith leaders, economists, and Americans of all political stripes called on the administration not to do what it did today."

Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys also protested the White House’s decision, arguing that children “should be free to laugh and live without walls, borders, bans or repeals” and "to color outside the lines, make a beautiful mess and create their own lives."

Children should be able to color outside the lines, make a beautiful mess and create their own lives pic.twitter.com/3Ko9sT5QL0 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) 7 сентября 2017 г.

Their sentiment was echoed by other prominent American celebrities who took a dim view of US President Donald Trump’s move to scrap DACA.

To the streets! Find out where the DACA protest is where u live and SHOW UP! If we are ever to be a decent country, this is your moment. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) 5 сентября 2017 г.

Expelling 800,000 kids who grew up in America is wrong, cruel, sickening. #Dreamers #DACA — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) 5 сентября 2017 г.

This administration is not representing American values. They are failing us, and our forefathers would be ashamed. — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) 5 сентября 2017 г.

Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them‼️I’m Ready 2 Do This & 🙏🏻Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼️SANCTUARY — Cher (@cher) 5 сентября 2017 г.

A cowardly act by a cruel, vindictive and heartless administration intent on tearing at the very fabric of the American dream. #shame https://t.co/hxbZfCZgfL — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) 5 сентября 2017 г.

I hope that by the time I have to explain Trump to my kids, they'll never have a frame of reference to understand how bad he really was. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) 5 сентября 2017 г.

It's so heartbreaking that the 800,000 #dreamers are being used as a political football by #trump and his racist #republican supporters. — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) 5 сентября 2017 г.

The "us vs them" language he uses makes it abundantly clear what his motivations are, and it's not upholding the law. #DefendDREAMers https://t.co/zKRcf9JDnp — Allison Tolman (@Allison_Tolman) 5 сентября 2017 г.

Developed and implemented in 2012 by the government of former president Barack Obama, DACA effectively protects thousands of illegal migrants from deportation who were originally brought to the US as children, providing them with a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility for a work permit.