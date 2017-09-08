Register
04:10 GMT +308 September 2017
    FILE PHOTO: A fire burns at the flooded plant of French chemical maker Arkema SA after Tropical Storm Harvey passed in Crosby, Texas, U.S. August 31, 2017.

    Hurricane First Responders Sue Chemical Plant After Breathing Chemical Fumes

    © REUTERS/ Adrees Latif
    US
    A Houston-area chemical plant is being sued by seven first responders who are seeking a total of $1 million in damages for respiratory injuries sustained after an explosion in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey released noxious fumes.

    Houston lawyers Misty Hataway-Cone and Kimberley Spurlock are suing the Arkema company for gross negligence, accusing the Crosby, Texas, plant of ignoring "the foreseeable consequences of failing to prepare" for the hurricane despite advanced warning of the storm’s destructive potential and past experiences with flooding. The plant lost its ability to cool heat-sensitive compounds contained in trailers filled with dangerous chemical compounds when it lost electricity, leaving the trailers susceptible to explosion. 

    A boat sits near flooded homes in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Gerald Herbert
    Trump Calls Harvey Relief Efforts ‘Wonderful' as Landlords Try to Evict Victims

    A number of first responders were hospitalized on August 31 after being exposed to chemical fumes when the first of the plant’s nine trailers exploded. Officials said the explosion created a plume of smoke that reached 40 feet in the air.

    Hathway-Cone describes a range of conditions the responders experienced, from "doubled over and vomiting, to the other end of it, chemical bronchitis," according to Click 2 Houston. She added, "It’s not something that should happen when you go to work to protect your community." 

    In a Thursday press release, lawyers said, "Although the explosions had occurred, no one from Arkema alerted the first responders who were manning the perimeter of the arbitrary mandatory evacuation area … Immediately upon being exposed to the fumes from the explosions, and one by one, the police officers and first responders began to fall ill in the middle of the road."

    A man walks through floods waters and onto the main road after surveying his property which was hit by Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, U.S. August 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Adrees Latif
    We're 'Already Overstretched': Hurricane Harvey to Hit the Homeless, Mentally Ill, Imprisoned Hard

    "The scene was nothing less than chaos," the suit claims, according to the Houston Chronicle. "Police officers were doubled over vomiting, unable to breathe."

    Arkema released a statement expressing sympathy for the responders while denying that they were negligent. "We deeply regret that anyone suffered harm as a result of the havoc wreaked on our plant by Hurricane Harvey, particularly first responders who worked with us side-by-side to keep the public safe," the company wrote. "We reject any suggestion that we failed to warn of the danger of breathing the smoke from the fires at our site, or that we ever misled anyone." They argue to the contrary, that they "pleaded with the public to heed the 1.5 mile evacuation zone."

