US Border Patrol Awards 4 More Contracts for Prototype Border Wall

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) said in a press release it has awarded four additional contracts on Thursday for the construction of border wall prototypes made of alternate materials.

"US Customs and Border Protection announced today contract awards for ‘other materials’ prototypes of the border wall," the release said on Thursday afternoon.

The CBP said the awarded vendors include: Caddell Construction Co.; KWR Construction, Inc.; ELTA North America Inc.; and W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Company.

Last week, the CBP awarded contracts for the construction of border wall prototypes made of concrete. Caddell Construction Co. and W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Company are the only companies awarded contracts for both the concrete and "other materials" prototype projects.

CBP officials said they expect the prototypes to be finished by the fall, but they will meet with the contractors to determine a timeline, the release said.

Each prototype will be about 30-feet high and 30-feet wide and each of the eight contracts awarded is worth between $300,000-$500,000.

Constructing the border wall to curb illegal immigration and combat drug trafficking has been President Donald Trump's signature pledge on the campaign trail and during his presidency. Shortly after taking office in January, Trump signed an executive order to initiate the border wall project.