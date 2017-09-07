Trump, WH Not Trying to Interfere in Mueller's Russia Probe - FBI Director

The new FBI director who replaced James Comey has revealed whether Trump or this administration interfere in the Russia probe conducted by the special counsel.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and the White House have not tried in any way to interfere with the ongoing investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray said at a conference on Thursday.

"I can say very confidently that I have not detected any whiff of interference with that investigation," Wray said during an intelligence-focused conference in Washington, as quoted by Politico.

Wray also expressed enormous respect for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director who is heading the investigation into alleged Russian meddling.

Mueller's probe is also investigating whether the campaign team of President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to affect the outcome of the 2016 vote.

Two separate probes into alleged ties between President Donald Trump's election team and Russia conducted by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and US Congress. Trump has repeatedly denied having any ties with the Kremlin during the US presidential race, calling them a "witch hunt."

Moscow has also refuted the "absurd claims" and said they are aimed to divert US public attention from pressing domestic issues.