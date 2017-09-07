White House North Lawn Briefly Placed on Lockdown - US Secret Service

The White House North Lawn was briefly put on lockdown on Thursday morning due to a suspicious vehicle on the 17th Street.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The security services have responded to the threat, investigating the vehicle. Soon after the area was reopened.

The US Secret Service told reporters that after the short lockdown, the North Lawn is now "all clear."

