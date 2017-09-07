Register
    President Donald Trump walks out from the Oval Office to make a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington

    17,000 Indians Risk Deportation as Trump Ends DACA

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    US
    Indian experts say that Trump’s anti-immigration policies would not have a profound impact on India-US relation as it is based on geostrategic realities and security concerns.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Thousands of Indians who arrived in the United States illegally as children face the risk of deportation with US President Donald Trump’s decision to scrap the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy.

    According to the South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT), a South Asian advocacy group, 27000 Asian Americans (which includes 5,500 Indians and Pakistanis) are covered under DACA and an additional 17,000 from India are eligible for DACA, which makes India among the top ten countries for DACA eligibility.

    Fault Lines
    © Sputnik/
    Supporters of Dreamers Protest as Trump Punts DACA Decision to Congress
    Indian experts reckon that that Trump’s anti-immigration policies are here to stay, but their impact on India-US ties is going to be less profound.

    “Though India does not figure in the top ten of DACA recipients list, around 5000-7000 Indian-Americans are already covered under DACA. Around 17000 Indian Americans are on the waiting list for the DACA. They might face deportation. This is the continuation of Trump's anti-immigration policy which will definitely have an adverse impact on already troubled ethnic relations in America. Dr. Ashok Sharma, Adjunct Faculty at the University of New South Wales, Canberra, at Australian Defence Force Academy, told Sputnik.

    “As far as its impact on India-US relations is concerned, it will not affect the long term India-US relations trajectory which is comprehensive, and grounded in the geostrategic realities and common security concerns,” Sharma added.

    The DACA gives temporary legal immigration status to people who arrived in the US illegally as children. But Trump administration’s attorney general Jeff Sessions said that the Daca policy would end in March 2018 and the US Congress now has up to six months to legislate on a new policy. The US is no longer going to accept new applications under the DACA.

    Ok