Trump Eyes Ex-Fox Contributor Schlapp for WH Communications Position - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Trump administration is going to offer former Fox News contributor Mercedes Schlapp a senior position in the White House communications department, Politico reported on Wednesday.
Schlapp's role has not been determined yet, the media outlet said, citing three administration officials.
Neither Schlapp nor a White House spokesperson confirmed the possible hiring, the report said.
In late July, White House spokesman Sean Spicer resigned over his disagreement with Trump’s decision to appoint financier Anthony Scaramucci as new communications director. Scaramucci left his post after just ten days in office to allow the Trump cabinet led by Chief of Staff John Kelly to have a clean slate and the ability to build his own team.
US media reported in August that Trump's long-time aide Hope Hicks would serve as the interim White House Communications Director until a permanent replacement.
All comments
Show new comments (0)