21:51 GMT +306 September 2017
    Fox News Headquarters

    Trump Eyes Ex-Fox Contributor Schlapp for WH Communications Position - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    After several White House communications directors were dismissed by Trump with Anthony Scaramucci being the last one to be fired, media reports suggested that a new candidate, who previously had worked at the US president's favorite channel, has appeared for entering the department's team.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Trump administration is going to offer former Fox News contributor Mercedes Schlapp a senior position in the White House communications department, Politico reported on Wednesday.

    Schlapp's role has not been determined yet, the media outlet said, citing three administration officials.

    U.S. President Donald Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House, U.S. July 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Scaramucci Says Plotters Seeking to 'Eject' President Trump
    She previously worked on the 2004 presidential campaign for George W. Bush and served as a director of specialty media during his administration.

    Neither Schlapp nor a White House spokesperson confirmed the possible hiring, the report said.

    In late July, White House spokesman Sean Spicer resigned over his disagreement with Trump’s decision to appoint financier Anthony Scaramucci as new communications director. Scaramucci left his post after just ten days in office to allow the Trump cabinet led by Chief of Staff John Kelly to have a clean slate and the ability to build his own team.

    US media reported in August that Trump's long-time aide Hope Hicks would serve as the interim White House Communications Director until a permanent replacement.

    Scaramucci Thinks President Should Be Tougher in His Virginia Violence Reaction
    Scaramucci Out of White House; Trump Calls for Aggressive Policing
    White House Communications Director Scaramucci Out After 10 Days
    Scaramucci-Priebus Scrum Reflects Major Turmoil in the Trump Administration
    Fox News, Sean Spicer, Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump, United States
