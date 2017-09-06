Trump, Congress Agree to Pass Harvey Aid, Raise Debt Ceiling in Single Bill

The US will introduce the single bill on debt ceiling, funding the government until December 15 and aid for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Congressional leaders have agreed on introducing the single bill aiming at debt ceiling, government funding until December 15 and Hurricane Harvey relief aid, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In the meeting, the President and Congressional leadership agreed to pass aid for Harvey, an extension of the debt limit, and a continuing resolution both to December 15, all together," the lawmakers said.

This statement came after Trump met with Schumer, Pelosi and Republican leadership in the Oval Office of the White House earlier in the day. Moreover, earlier on Wednesday, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters that it was "unworkable" to have legislation which combined both Harvey relief and raising the debt ceiling, and accused the Democrats who wanted to put those items together of "playing politics" with relief funding.