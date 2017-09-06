Mexico ‘Regrets’ Trump Move to End Immigrant Child Protection Program

Enrique Pena Nieto says that the government of Mexico is greatly disappointed by US President Donald Trump's decision to terminate the DACA program.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The government of Mexico is greatly disappointed by US President Donald Trump's decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said in a statement.

"Mexico deeply regretted the cancellation of the program of deferred action for childhood DACA arrivals," Nieto said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced earlier in the day that the Trump administration would cancel DACA on March 5. The DACA program allowed temporary legal status to children of undocumented immigrants.

The Department of Homeland Security has six months to close all pending applications and review renewal requests of current DACA holders.

Trump stressed in a statement that the cancellation of the program that grants temporary legal status to immigrants who were brought illegally to the United States as children would help secure the border and ensure more jobs went to American citizens.