US House Committee Subpoenas Heads of FBI, Justice Dept. Over Trump Dossier

The US House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed the heads of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Justice Department to demand that they explain why they have not yet provided information about a scandalous dossier on President Donald Trump, US media reported.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US House Intelligence Committee issued two new subpoenas to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Jeff Sessions late Tuesday, ordering them to appear before the committee to explain why they have not yet provided information that was demanded in previous subpoenas, the Washington Examiner reported, citing Congressman Trey Gowdy.

The committee had on August 24 issued subpoenas to the FBI and Justice Department for documents related to the dossier, as well as information about the FBI's relationship with its author Christopher Steele, according to the report.

The committee's subpoenas also seek clarification on the bureau's possible role in supporting what began as an opposition research project against Trump in the final months of the 2016 presidential election campaign, the Washington Examiner reported.

The first set of subpoenas gave the FBI and Justice Department until September 1 to hand over the information. Neither the FBI nor Justice complied with the subpoenas, the report added.

The committee has now given them until September 14 to comply, the report said.

Ex-British spy Steele compiled the 35-page dossier, which contained unsubstantiated claims that Trump participated in activities that could make him vulnerable to Russian blackmail attempts.

The House Intelligence Committee is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that it meddled in the vote.