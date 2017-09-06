Register
03:41 GMT +306 September 2017
    This Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Irma nearing the eastern Caribbean

    Trump Declares Emergencies in Florida, Puerto Rico Ahead of Hurricane Irma

    Trump declared states of emergency in Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands ahead of Irma Hurricane.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump declared states of emergency in Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma, the White House said in multiple statements.

    "Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Florida and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Irma beginning on September 4, 2017, and continuing," one of the three statements said on Tuesday.

    The states of emergency for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands begin on September 5, the White House said in separate statements.

    Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott
    © AP Photo/ Nick Ut
    Florida Governor to Fight With Hurricane Irma's Consequences
    Trump's declarations authorize the US Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

    On the heels of Hurricane Harvey, which hit the US state of Texas as a Category 4 storm last week in one of the costliest natural disasters in US history, Irma was upgraded to a Category 5 storm on Tuesday with winds in excess of 180 miles per hour.

    Irma is already the strongest hurricane ever recorded outside the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico, and it is likely to make landfall somewhere in Florida later this week, according to forecasts.

