North Carolina Man ‘Thinks' He Killed Wife While Knocked Out on Cold Medicine

Matthew Phelps, a now 27-year-old widower, is saying he accidentally stabbed his wife, Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps, to death while he was asleep Friday.

Calling a 911 operator, Phelps informed the North Carolina dispatcher that he fell asleep after taking too much Coricidin, a cough and cold medicine he later admitted made him "feel good."

​At the beginning of the call, Phelps tells the dispatcher: "I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she's dead on the floor, I have blood all over me and there's a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it… I can't believe this."

"She's not moving at all. Oh my god. She didn't deserve this," a distraught Phelps says during the nearly seven-minute long call.

The Raleigh man, married for less than a year, is currently being held on murder charges at the Wake County Jail without bail. Reports indicate he does not have a criminal record.

Brad Garrett, an ABC News contributor, said Phelps' "the medicine made me do it" defense isn't an "uncommon way for people in his position to respond."

Bayer, the maker of Coricidin, issued a statement Monday responding to the incident.

"Bayer extends our deepest sympathies to this family. Patient safety is our top priority, and we continually monitor adverse events regarding all of our products. There is no evidence to suggest that Coricidin is associated with violent behavior."

Since her untimely death, the family of the deceased Sunday school teacher has launched a memorial page to help with costs.

"Lauren Hugelmaier's life tragically ended on September 1, 2017. She was only 29 years old. As we grieve Lauren's loss, there are financial challenges that lie ahead," Valerie Hoy, the page's creator, wrote, using Lauren's maiden name. "This fund will be used to help ease the financial burden for her grieving family. Any amount big or small will be greatly appreciated."