Chicago to Welcome DACA-Protected Immigrants After Program Closure - Mayor

Chicago has also risen against the DACA program for immigrant children.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Chicago will proceed accepting individuals who were protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program despite president Donald Trump's decision to cancel it, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said on Tuesday.

"To all the DREAMers that are here… in the city of Chicago: You are welcomed in the city of Chicago. This is your home and you have nothing to worry about," Emanuel said.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that departments of Justice and Homeland Security would revoke DACA by March 5. Moreover, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced his fight to defend residents amid DACA program.