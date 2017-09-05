US Hispanic Business Leader Quits Trump Diversity Coalition Over DACA Decision

After the announcement of the cancellation of the DACA program for immigrant children, a Hispanic business leader resigned from President Donald Trump's Diversity Coalition, calling the decision a "disgraceful action" violating previous US promises.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A prominent member of President Donald Trump’s Diversity Coalition, US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Javier Palomarez has announced his resignation following an administration announcement that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program will be phased out unless Congress agrees to codify the program in law.

"I will never cease advocating for pro-growth policies to benefit the 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses across the country with our Congress and administration, but I have decided to officially resign from the President’s National Diversity Coalition effective immediately," Palomarez stated.

Palomarez said his decision followed Trump’s "disgraceful action" that goes against the president’s past promises to focus homeland security resources on illegal aliens who have committed violent crimes and pose a threat to individuals across the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the government will stop processing new applications for DACA — previously approved for about 800,000 childhood immigrants — which allows them to work in the United States and defers any deportation proceedings.

The move was criticized by the US Democrats and even some members of the Republican party. After the decision was made, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Democratic party will do everything in its power to prevent White House from enacting the program's termination. Moreover, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed the city's retaliation.

Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, established the DACA program via an executive order in 2012, allowing immigrants who entered the country illegally as minors to receive renewable two-year deferrals on deportation proceedings, as well as permits to work in the United States.