'We Warned You': Mayor Says NYC to Retaliate After Trump Rescinds DACA Program

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced in a joint statement that the state will sue the US federal government in case the DACA program is terminated. A day later the program was canceled, prompting NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to also promise a retaliation to the move.

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — New York City will fight to defend its residents under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) after US President Donald Trump terminated the program, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We warned you not to threaten our neighbors, [President] Trump," De Blasio said. "New York City will fight to defend our Dreamers."

Earlier on Tuesday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the government will stop processing new applications for DACA — previously approved for about 800,000 childhood immigrants — which allows them to work in the United States and defers any deportation proceedings.

President Donald Trump has questioned whether DACA was constitutional given the program's broad categorical criteria and impact on national security.

After reports emerged that Trump aims to cancel the program, the move was criticized by the US Democrats and even some members of the Republican party. The idea also prompted New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo say that the state will sue Trump if the decision is made.

Meanwhile, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Democratic party will do everything in its power to prevent White House from enacting the program's termination.

Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, established the DACA program via an executive order in 2012, allowing immigrants who entered the country illegally as minors to receive renewable two-year deferrals on deportation proceedings, as well as permits to work in the United States.

Trump administration rescinded DACA with a six-month delay, allowing the US Congress to pass legislation that would grant legal resident status to children of undocumented immigrants.