20:06 GMT +305 September 2017
    In this May 30, 2016, photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz, speaks during a Phoenix Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.

    Trump Breaks Promise to Protect Children Brought Illegally to US - McCain

    © AP Photo/ Ralph Freso
    US Senator John McCain commented on President Donald Trump's decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, designed to protect undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children from deportation.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Senator John McCain said that President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Obama-era DACA program that allows immigrants who entered the US illegally as children reflects an unacceptable reversal of previous promises.

    "I strongly believe that children who were illegally brought into this country through no fault of their own should not be forced to return to a country they do not know," McCain stated. "While I disagreed with President [Barack] Obama’s unilateral action on this issue, I believe that rescinding DACA at this time is an unacceptable reversal of the promises and opportunities that have been conferred to these individuals."

    McCain’s was among the first in Trump’s Republican Party to criticize an announcement earlier on Tuesday to "wind down" the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that was established in an executive order by Obama.

    Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Democrats to Prevent Trump From DACA Program Closure - US Senator Schumer
    DACA represented Obama’s response to a failure by Congress to agree on legislation creating a similar program for hundreds of thousands of children, many of whom are now completing their education or beginning careers as young adults.

    Earlier on Tuesday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the government will stop processing new applications for DACA — previously approved for about 800,000 childhood immigrants — which allows them to work in the United States and defers any deportation proceedings.

    The Trump administration action includes a six-month grace period for Congress to pass a law authorizing DACA or a similar program before the government stops renewing permits for people now covered by the program.

    President Donald Trump.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump Delaying DACA Decision to Cause 'Civil War’ in GOP - US Lawmaker
    After reports emerged that Trump aims to cancel the program, the move was criticized by the US Democrats and even some members of the Republican party. The idea also prompted New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo say that the state will sue Trump if the decision is made.

    his is not the first decision by the new US administration related to the immigration to the country. Trump's two immigration orders repeatedly blocked by US courts have caused mass criticism in the country and abroad, as well as led to several protests. However, the second version of the legislation later entered into force due to a court ruling.

