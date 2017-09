The Governor of the US State of Florida has declared a state of emergency to prepare for a possible strike by Hurricane Irma.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Governor of the US State of Florida Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency to prepare Florida for a possible strike by Hurricane Irma, local media reported.

On Monday, Scott issued the order for all 67 counties in the state after the weather forecast predicted that the hurricane would reach parts of South Florida sometime during the weekend, the CBS broadcaster reported.

Irma is now a category 4 hurricane.