State of Emergency Proclaimed in Los Angeles County Over Wildfires

The state of emergency was proclaimed in Los Angeles County over massive wildfires.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Governor of the US state of California Edmund G. Brown Jr. has declared the state of emergency in Los Angeles County over massive wildfires, dubbed La Tuna fire, raging in the Verdugo Mountains.

"WHEREAS on September 1, 2017, the La Tuna Fire started in Los Angeles County and has rapidly burned thousands of acres of land and continues to burn; and WHEREAS this fire is threatening thousands of homes and other structures, necessitating the evacuation of residents … HEREBY PROCLAIM A STATE OF EMERGENCY to exist in Los Angeles County," Brown said in a statement.

Brown also noted that the fire had already resulted in closure of roads and the weather conditions further raised the risk of wildfires spreading.

According to the CNN broadcaster, over 1,000 firefighters are involved in extinguishing the fire, which had burnt over 5,895 acres in Los Angeles County.