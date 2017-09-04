State of Emergency Proclaimed in Los Angeles County Over Wildfires

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Governor of the US state of California Edmund G. Brown Jr. has declared the state of emergency in Los Angeles County over massive wildfires, dubbed La Tuna fire, raging in the Verdugo Mountains.
Brown also noted that the fire had already resulted in closure of roads and the weather conditions further raised the risk of wildfires spreading.
According to the CNN broadcaster, over 1,000 firefighters are involved in extinguishing the fire, which had burnt over 5,895 acres in Los Angeles County.
