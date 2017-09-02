'Declare Soros a Terrorist': Why US Billionaire Financier Risks Persecution

A petition on a White House website asking to declare billionaire financier and investor George Soros a domestic terrorist for acts of "sedition" has reached the threshold needed for an official response by the White House. Political scientist Alexander Gusev explained to Sputnik why it spells serious trouble for the 87-year-old heavyweight.

Over 100,000 people have signed the petition posted on the White House website accusing George Soros of regular attempts to "destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens" and demanding immediate declaration of the billionaire and all of his organizations and staff members "to be domestic terrorists, and have all of his personal an organizational wealth and assets seized under Civil Asset Forfeiture law."

100,000 signatures obtained within one month is the threshold required for the Trump administration to be forced into making a formal response. Reports however suggest that the White House has left almost a dozen petitions unanswered since Donald Trump took office in February, and is considering shutting the service down.

© AP Photo/ Kin Cheung Tens of Thousands Ask White House to Declare Billionaire Soros Terrorist

Alexander Gusev, a political scientist and director of the Institute for Strategic Planning, explained to Sputnik why this petition might signal real trouble for the 87-year-old Soros.

"Soros is a political broker. Having lost, he needs to return the money. He has been supporting the Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton, has been betting money and has lost around one billion US dollars," the political scientist told Sputnik.

Soros has recently been extremely active throwing mud at the current US President almost on a daily basis through the media he controls, Alexander Gusev said. The paradox however is, he noted, that this petition was initiated not by the Republicans but by the Democrats.

"Soros had found himself between the hammer and the anvil. Trump holds a grudge against him for financing Clinton's presidential campaign, while the Democrats accuse him of failing all the pre-election work of the Democratic Party. Hence Soros is in quite a complicated position," the political scientist told Sputnik.

© AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta Israel Accuses Soros of 'Continuously Undermining Democratically Elected Gov'ts'

He further explained that after getting the necessary amount of signatures, the petition should now be considered by the White House. Given Trump's attitude towards Soros, he will most probably set it in motion. Terrorism is a very serious accusation in the US, meaning either a life sentence or capital punishment.

"It is not only about the seizure of all of his assets. The Democrats are deeply offended and demand revenge. They are blaming everything on Soros, including all his failures in Europe and North Africa where he financed each of those 'colored revolutions.' Therefore I think they will get the ball rolling," Alexander Gusev stated.