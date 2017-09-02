Air Quality Inspector Sent to San Francisco Russian Consulate

An inspector with San Francisco air pollution control agency was dispatched Friday to investigate reports of black smoke coming from the chimney at Russia’s consulate that was to be vacated by Saturday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "Inspector was sent to Russian consulate. No smoke visible & no citation issued at this time. Air District watching situation through weekend," the Bay Area Air Quality agency tweeted.

Firefighters were called to the site after media spotted smoke coming from the roof of the Russian diplomatic mission. The Fire Department later said there was no fire. Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the smoke was linked to measures to "conserve" the building.

The US Department of State ordered the consulate and two annexes in Washington and New York closed by this weekend amid a rise in tensions between the two countries. They will remain Russian properties but any access will be granted only with the Department’s permission.