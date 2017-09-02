Air Quality Inspector Sent to San Francisco Russian Consulate

Firefighters were called to the site after media spotted smoke coming from the roof of the Russian diplomatic mission. The Fire Department later said there was no fire. Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the smoke was linked to measures to "conserve" the building.
The US Department of State ordered the consulate and two annexes in Washington and New York closed by this weekend amid a rise in tensions between the two countries. They will remain Russian properties but any access will be granted only with the Department’s permission.
All comments
Show new comments (0)