Trump Administration Asks Congress for $7.85Bln in Hurricane Harvey Relief Funds

In the message, published by the NBC broadcaster, the White House estimated that high winds and widespread flooding from Hurricane Harvey had damaged over 100,000 homes and displaced more than 43,000 people in Texas and Louisiana.
The requested funds would be used for life-saving response and recovery missions, initial house repair costs and provide low-interest loans to businesses and homeowners, it said.
The broadcaster also cited the office of House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy as saying late on Friday that the lower chamber would vote on the request for supplemental disaster relief next week.
