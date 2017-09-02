Trump Administration Asks Congress for $7.85Bln in Hurricane Harvey Relief Funds

The US administration has asked Congress to unlock $7.85 billion in initial relief funding in the aftermath of the deadly hurricane that has ravaged the country’s southeast, according to a letter released Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "At this time, the Administration requests an appropriation of $7.85 billion in Federal resources for response and initial recovery efforts related to Hurricane Harvey," the letter addressed to House Speaker Paul Ryan read.

In the message, published by the NBC broadcaster, the White House estimated that high winds and widespread flooding from Hurricane Harvey had damaged over 100,000 homes and displaced more than 43,000 people in Texas and Louisiana.

The requested funds would be used for life-saving response and recovery missions, initial house repair costs and provide low-interest loans to businesses and homeowners, it said.

The broadcaster also cited the office of House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy as saying late on Friday that the lower chamber would vote on the request for supplemental disaster relief next week.