Trump Nominates US Ambassadors to Germany, India – White House

US President Donald Trump on Friday nominated media commentator Richard Grenell and economic aide Kenneth Juster to be ambassadors to Germany and India, the White House said.

September 2 (Sputnik) — Grenell is the longest serving US spokesman at the United Nations. He served four US ambassadors between 2001 and 2008.

Juster most recently served as the president’s deputy assistant for international economic affairs. From 2001 to 2005 he worked as under secretary of commerce.

The upper-house Senate needs to confirm these nominations.