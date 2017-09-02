Russian Foreign Ministry Says Smoke Over Consulate Linked to ‘Conservation’

"Measures are underway to conserve the building, which may include shutting the windows, pulling down curtains, turning off the lights, draining water, locking the doors, throwing away garbage, switching off the heaters… and much more," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.
The US Department of State forced the closure of the Russian consulate and two trade missions in New York and Washington on Thursday amid a rise in tensions between the two countries.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday US security services were going to search the consulate premises on Saturday, including staff apartments, in a move seen as a flagrant violation of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations.
