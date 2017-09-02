San Francisco Firefighters Say Called to Russian Consulate General Over Alarm

The San Francisco Fire Department on Friday said that there was no fire at the Russian Consulate General, only a fire alarm, amid earlier reports of smoke rising above the building.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "The Russian embassy had a fire alarm NOT A FIRE everything is okay and we are clearing," the fire department said on Twitter.

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite Russia to React to US San Francisco Consulate Closure After Analysis - Lavrov

According to media reports, smoke was rising from the chimney.

The US Department of State said in a press release on Thursday that Washington had demanded that Moscow close down its Consulate General in San Francisco and two other diplomatic entities in New York City and Washington, DC by Saturday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said this decision undermined cooperation between the two countries. According to its statement, the US security services are planning to search the premises of the Consulate General in San Francisco on Saturday.