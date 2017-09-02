San Francisco Firefighters Say Called to Russian Consulate General Over Alarm

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "The Russian embassy had a fire alarm NOT A FIRE everything is okay and we are clearing," the fire department said on Twitter.
The US Department of State said in a press release on Thursday that Washington had demanded that Moscow close down its Consulate General in San Francisco and two other diplomatic entities in New York City and Washington, DC by Saturday.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said this decision undermined cooperation between the two countries. According to its statement, the US security services are planning to search the premises of the Consulate General in San Francisco on Saturday.
