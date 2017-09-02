Register
02:55 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    An altered photo showing Ku Klux Klan hoods digitally superimposed over students faces at a high school in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

    Two Albuquerque Students Suspended Over ‘Repugnant’ Racist Snapchat Photo

    KOB 4
    US
    Get short URL
    0 63 0 0

    Two Albuquerque high schools students have been suspended from school after posting a photo altered with racist imagery on a school social media account. The images was described as “repugnant and hateful” by the school principal.

    The doctored photo, posted Tuesday afternoon to Volcano Vista High School’s Snapchat group, shows two African-American students in a classroom surrounded by other students with Ku Klux Klan hoods digitally superimposed on their faces. School administrators were notified of the photo by other students. 

    The Ku Klux Klan
    © Flickr/ Martin
    Hate in the USA: Is The Ku Klux Klan Seeing a Resurgence in America?

    The mother of one of the pictured students pictured told KOB 4, "It was awful … It was frightening. I just really got sick to my stomach. I was afraid for my daughters and for the other children there that are at risk for these types of threats."

    Volcano Vista High School Principal Vickie Bannerman sent a letter to parents explaining the incident. "The students who doctored the picture and posted it to social media said it was supposed to be a joke," she wrote. "Of course, it was in no way funny. In fact, I found it repugnant and hateful. Please know that the students involved have been appropriately and expeditiously disciplined."

    She asserted that the school expects "all students to be treated with dignity and respect," and that it won’t tolerate discrimination of any kind. 

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump
    © AP Photo/ Mic Smith
    Donald Trump Too Radical for Infamous Ex-Ku Klux Klan Leader

    The two students responsible were suspended for 10 days and one of them was kicked off the school football team following an immediate investigation by Albuquerque Public Schools.

    Lamont Webb, father of one of the African-American students, said, "You don't expect your kids going to school and having to deal with racism and discrimination in 2017 … It's kind of appalling."

    Webb’s daughter and her two sisters have not returned to the school since the incident. He noted that he and his wife have been complaining about racist bullying at the school for three years, with no response from school administration.

    "We've been coming in with complaints of my daughter saying someone called her the N-word," Webb said. "Someone called her a porch monkey and different things like that on a regular basis."

    Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Raquel Reedy said the matter has been taken up by police, who will decide whether hate crime charges should be filed. She noted that the Webb’s complaints had been made before Bannerman became principal at the high school, and said she is "adamant that the school is going to be safe for every single student that attends."

    "I would encourage any parent who has any concerns to contact Ms. Bannerman because she will look into it and they would be heard," Reedy said.

    Related:

    UN Chief Calls for ‘Standing Up’ Against Racism, Xenophobia
    Trump 'Unequivocally Opposes' Racism, Bigotry - Sessions
    Ivanka Trump Urges to Fight Racism, Neo-Nazism After Charlottesville Violence
    Met Police Release UK Force Figures in Wake of Institutional Racism Allegations
    Skin Deep: New Poll Shows Americans See Racism as ‘Imminent Threat’
    Tags:
    Hate Group, Social media, Racism, Snapchat, Ku Klux Klan, United States, New Mexico, Albuquerque
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok