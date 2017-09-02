Register
01:00 GMT +302 September 2017
    Heather Mnuchin, left, and Steven Mnuchin arrive at The Kaleidoscope Ball's Designing The Future at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday, April 17, 2013 in Beverly Hills, Calif

    US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Under Investigation Over Eclipse Trip Scandal

    The US Treasury Department inspector general’s office has launched a review into Secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton’s use of a government jet to fly to Kentucky so they could witness the recent solar eclipse along the path of totality.

    Atop a literal pile of gold at Fort Knox, no less. 

    The watchdog office is "reviewing the circumstances of the Secretary’s August 21 flight … to determine whether all applicable travel, ethics and appropriation laws and policies were observed," IG Rich Delmar said Thursday, Politco reports.

    Following the probe, the office will follow standard operating procedures as prescribed by the Inspector General Act.

    US Economy Might Be at Pre-Bubble Stage as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens Again

    Linton, a Scottish actress, went into full on meltdown-mode on Instagram after she tweeted pictures of her lavish trip, and tagged the Hermes scarf she was wearing. When Instagram user @jennimiller29 quipped, “Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable,” Linton lost it.

    "Cute! Aww!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! … Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? … I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours,” Linton wrote on Instagram in response.

    "You’re adorably out of touch," the secretary’s wife remarked without a hint of irony, before telling the other netizen to “go chill out” and watch Game of Thrones because "it’s fab!"

    Mnuchin has worked as a hedge fund manager, was the executive producer for 39 Hollywood films, and has an estimated net worth of $300 million. Mnuchin and Linton tied the knot in June after getting engaged in 2015.

