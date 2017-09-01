Texas Boosts Fuel Supplies to Quell Accessibility Fears After Hurricane Harvey

The US state of Texas is boosting supplies of gasoline to alleviate concerns over accessibility to fuel in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Governor Greg Abbott told reporters on Friday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "We're ensuring an even greater supply of gasoline so we can tamp down any concern about accessibility to fuel," Abbott said. "[Texas is] "working with all sectors of the oil and gas community, from refineries to pipelines, operators, trucking companies and retailers."

Moreover, Texas is working with the US states of Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico to obtain additional supplies of fuel ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, Abbott said.

"The pipeline of gasoline that had been going from Texas to Oklahoma has been reversed, and that is now sending gasoline from Oklahoma to Texas," he stated.

Abbott explained the fuel issue had become a "pressing" matter for the state because of public reaction to media reports about possible supply shortages.

He assured, however, that the United States and the state of Texas have more than enough fuel to meet any surge of demand in the coming days.

Hurricane Harvey struck Texas on August 25 as a Category 4 storm and has made landfall two more times since then as a tropical storm.

Harvey has dumped record levels of rain on southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, and has killed up to 47 people, according to US media reports.