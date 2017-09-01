Russian Trade Representation in DC Starts to Vacate Property After Closure Order

The Russian Trade Representation in Washington, DC, has begun to move its belongings out of the building after the White House ordered to close down several Russian diplomatic compounds in the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Friday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the US administration demanded that Moscow should shut down its Consulate General in San Francisco and trade missions in New York City and in Washington, DC by September 2.

© Photo: Pixabay Work of Russian Trade Representation in US Not Impacted by Sanctions

The Russian trade mission, by vacating the property, is implementing the US order. One truck has already arrived at the compound to pick up the boxes.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in the United States said that Moscow interprets the US demand to shut down the diplomatic properties as an adverse decision, but will not respond.

In December 2016, then US President Barack Obama decided to expel 35 Russian diplomats and block access to two Russia's diplomatic compounds as a response to Moscow's reported meddling in presidential election in the United States.

Moscow announced its decision to reduce the US diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 people, the same number of diplomatic personnel Russia has in the United States, in late July. The US embassy in Russia then suspended processing of non-migration visas citing staff cuts.