Register
22:57 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Residents are rescued from their homes surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

    Just Send ‘Prayers': Texas Official Rejects Canada's Aid, Opts For Spirituality

    © AP Photo/ David J. Phillip
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Hurricane Harvey Hits US (56)
    0 28010

    Wanting to help out Texas, Christine St-Pierre, Canada's minister of international relations, offered to give the flooded state supplies, but it turns Texas officials think the state only needs spiritual succor.

    Rolando Pablos, the Lone Star's secretary of state, was offered blankets, beds, pillows, hygienic products and even electrical crews, but for some reason declined the aid and asked instead for "prayers from the people of Québec," according to CBC News. He did, however, say he was "touched" by the gesture.

    "It was a conversation about how devastating the situation is and we want to express our support to the people of Texas," St-Pierre said.

    The Canadian wanted to make sure Pablos knew they could lean on their friends to the north in hard times. "They are our friends, this is what friendship means," St-Pierre said. "When you are friends, you call and say, ‘Do you need help?' and this is what it is."

    A woman is overcome with grief after being rescued from her home flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey in Orange, Texas, U.S., August 30, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Bachman
    Over 300,000 in Texas Affected by Hurricane Already Applied for Assistance
    Though this aid being rejected, St-Pierre indicated its Hydro-Québec electrical crews, which are part of a mutual assistance group connecting electrical utilities in North America's northeast region, had been offered and accepted back in 2005, when they sent roughly 250 crews to help out in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

    "Our crews are well equipped and they have good knowledge of the grid so they can help to restore and rebuild the distribution lines," Louis-Olivier Batty, a spokesperson for Hydro-Québec, informed the outlet.

    Batty emphasized that the crews "can do a lot of different work."

    Hydro-Québec also lent a hand in 2012 when Hurricane Sandy caused more than 8 million power outages in US East Coast states. They sent 150 crews to assist in the 25-day restoration effort.

    With no indication on why Pablos turned down the help, some critics have speculated the decision might have to do with Texas not having the space to store the resources or an effective manner to distribute them.

    Topic:
    Hurricane Harvey Hits US (56)

    Related:

    Nordics Fear Gasoline Price Hike in Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey
    The Pest in Tempest: Mosquito Invasion Could Add to Harvey Hurricane Disaster
    Death Toll From US Hurricane Harvey Climbs to at Least 47
    US Dispatches Cargo Ship to Boost Hurricane Harvey Relief Operations - Navy
    Trump Promises $1 Million Personal Donation to Harvey Relief - White House
    Tags:
    aid, Canada, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok