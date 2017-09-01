Tens of Thousands Ask White House to Declare Billionaire Soros Terrorist

A petition on a White House website asking to declare billionaire financier and investor George Soros a domestic terrorist for acts of "sedition" has been signed by over 67,000 people.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "The DOJ should immediately declare George Soros and all of his organizations and staff members to be domestic terrorists, and have all of his personal an organizational wealth and assets seized under Civil Asset Forfeiture law," it reads.

The August 20 petition by E.B. accused Soros of attempts to "destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens," including by creating and funding discrete organizations that seek to "facilitate the collapse of the systems and Constitutional government."

The document has been signed by 67,154 people as of late Thursday and needs further 32,846 signatures by September 19 to get a response from President Donald Trump’s administration.