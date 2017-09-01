Register
    ExxonMobil CEO and chairman Rex W. Tillerson gives a speech at the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016

    Tillerson Approves Nearly $60Mln in Funding to Fight Propaganda – State Dept

    © AP Photo/ Jon Gambrell
    US
    215201

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has approved spending nearly $60 million on countering terrorist propaganda and state-sponsored disinformation, a State Department official has confirmed to Sputnik.

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    Tillerson to Host 30 Governments in Democracy Gathering This Month
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A US news outlet, Politico, reported in August that Tillerson was resisting the Department’s officials who wanted to spend $80 million on anti-propaganda efforts, including on countering Russia’s alleged disinformation campaign.

    "Last week, after significant consultations within the State Department… Secretary Tillerson approved the release of one source of funding, and approved the request for another," the official said, referring to $19.8 million in extra funding to target Islamist propaganda and another request for a transfer of $40 million from the Pentagon.

    The official stressed that Tillerson’s decisions came after a realignment of programs by the Global Engagement Center (GEC) to match national security priorities and make sure that this funding would be used effectively "to counter the messaging of international terrorist groups and state-sponsored disinformation."

    The Global Engagement Center is an interagency entity, housed at the State Department, tasked with coordinating US counterterrorism messaging to foreign audiences. It was created in March 2016 to counter messaging from the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

    But former President Barack Obama last December signed the fiscal year 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, which expanded the center's mandate, allowing it to counter messages from state actors like Russia and China.

    Russia has denied meddling in last year's election in the United States, and the Kremlin insists that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

