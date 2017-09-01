US Dispatches Cargo Ship to Boost Hurricane Harvey Relief Operations - Navy

Military Sealift Command is sending the cargo ship William McLean to the Gulf of Mexico to support relief operations in the states of Texas and Louisiana after Hurricane, according to the US Navy.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Military Sealift Command is sending the cargo ship William McLean to the Gulf of Mexico to support relief operations in the states of Texas and Louisiana after Hurricane, the US Navy said in a press release.

"Our main mission is going to be ensuring the other US Navy ships supporting the efforts [in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey] are able to do their job," the release said on Thursday.

The McLean is sailing to the Texas and Louisiana areas to provide logistical support including food and fuel supplies to the amphibious assault ship Kearsarge and dock landing ship Oak Hill, the release added.

Hurricane Harvey hit the Galveston-Houston area on August 26 devastating the city of Houston and other local communities along the Gulf of Mexico coast, inflicting further damage eon coastal areas of Louisiana.