Chinese National Gets 3-Year Sentence for Prohibited Exports - US Justice Dept.

A Chinese citizen who attempted to sell high-grade carbon fiber used in military and aerospace applications will spend the next three years in jail for his efforts, according to the US Department of Justice.

"For nearly five years, Fuyi Sun tried to skirt US export laws to obtain high-grade carbon fiber for the Chinese government [and he] spent thousands of dollars and took years of covert actions to avoid detection of his plan to purchase this highly protected material," Acting US Attorney or the Southern District of New York Joon Kim stated in the release on Thursday.

The Justice Department noted that M60 carbon fiber is used in aerospace, military and nuclear-related applications.

Sun told undercover agents that he was purchasing the material for officials in the Chinese military, with whom he had a close working relation, the release said.

The authorities arrested Sun following an April 2016 purchase of carbon fiber from a dummy company that was set up by Department of Homeland Security and staffed with US agents, according to the release.