US Federal Court Moves Closer to Dismantling Obama's Overtime Work Regulation

A federal judge in the US state of Texas invalidated former President Barack Obama's rule on payments for overtime work, media reported on Thursday.

© AP Photo/ Matt Rourke Bernie Sanders Says Court Decision on Overtime-Pay Rule 'Disastrous' for Workers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US District Judge Amos Mazzant ruled the Department of Labor inadequately evaluated salaries instead of job responsibilities when determining workers' eligibility for overtime pay, The Hill reported.

The rule would have doubled the salary threshold under which nearly all workers received "time-and-a-half pay" for working more than 40 hours per week.

The regulation has been halted since November and was supposed to go into effect on December 1.

During 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump promised to defend US workers and dismantle the regulation proposed by his predecessor.