Trump Administration to Request Hurricane Relief Funding 'Shortly' - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The White House will soon send a request to the US Congress for funding needed in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to help with relief efforts, White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The administration has put together a responsible supplemental request for Congress, appropriations request," Bossert stated. "We’ll make that request shortly."

The adviser noted that state and federal property sustained damage in the storm, as did infrastructure and an estimated 100,000 homes.

On August 25, Hurricane Harvey hit Texas as a category four storm, affecting mainly the southeastern part of the state, including the city of Houston, in addition to the southwestern part of the state of Louisiana.