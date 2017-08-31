Texas Chemical Plant May Be Hit With New Explosion After Two Blasts on Thursday

US chemical plant Arkema in Crosby, Texas, that has been hit with two explosions on Thursday amid floods, may experience another explosion, President of the company's Acrylic Division Richard Rennard said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The plant flooded by Hurricane Harvey may be stricken with a blast if organic products' containers decompose, Rennard said at a press conference on Thursday, hours after two explosions occurred at the factory.

"Certainly, these things [chemical containers] burn when they degrade. And there is a possibility that the explosion could happen," Rennard stated.

The Thursday explosions reportedly didn't lead to any casualties, as plant's workers and local residents were evacuated in advance. The incident resulted in a deputy cheriff being taken into a hospital after inhaling fumes from the burning plant.

MORE: Deputies near Arkema chemical plant in Crosby complained of headaches, dizziness after 2 reported explosions. https://t.co/fX5QV8OtAr pic.twitter.com/iqtQvjr06O — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) August 31, 2017

Hurricane Harvey hit Texas on Saturday and was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm by the US National Hurricane Center later on the same day. The storm affected mainly southeastern Texas, including the city of Houston, in addition to southwestern Louisiana. Harvey is the largest storm to hit the United States since the catastrophic Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

According to media reports, at least 30 people have been killed as a result of the cataclysm.