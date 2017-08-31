Register
31 August 2017
    Robert Mueller

    Mueller, New York Chief Prosecutor Join Forces in Manafort Probe – Reports

    US
    US special counsel Robert Mueller and New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman have teamed up for an inquiry into the president’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, local media have said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Politico news outlet, which spoke to several people familiar with the issue, said Wednesday the two investigators shared evidence on Manafort’s suspected financial crimes and discussed a potential case in recent weeks.

    Their cooperation is a sign of intensified probe into Donald Trump’s former aide and could give Mueller leverage to pressure Manafort into working with him on the probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election, according to the Politico.

    Mueller has been tasked with an investigation into a possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign but has expanded his inquiry to look at financial dealings of Trump’s associates.

    Last week, Mueller reportedly issued grand jury subpoenas for testimony from six public relations firms linked to Manafort on suspicion that he ran an international campaign between 2012 and 2014 to facilitate Ukraine's entry into the European Union.

