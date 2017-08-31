Tillerson Thanks Mexico for Aid in Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts - State Dept.

Earlier on Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state is accepting Mexico's offer to assist in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Media reported that Mexico’s Red Cross is sending 33 volunteers to Texas to help in the recovery.
Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray is leading a delegation to Washington, DC this week to meet with Tillerson and other US officials to discuss bilateral issues. Both countries and Canada will hold their second round of renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in Mexico on September 1-5.
On August 25, Hurricane Harvey hit Texas as a category four storm, affecting mainly the southeastern part of the state, including the city of Houston, in addition to the southwestern part of the state of Louisiana. Media reports have indicated that the storm has claimed the lives of at least 20 people.
