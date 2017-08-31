Register
    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, with his Japanese counterparts, addresses a news conference after their U.S.-Japan Security talks at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 17, 2017

    Tillerson Thanks Mexico for Aid in Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts - State Dept.

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US State Secretary Rex Tillerson thanked Mexico for offering to help in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas, the Department of State said in a press release on Wednesday.

    The Chinese flag is seen in front of a view of the moon at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on December 13, 2013
    © AFP 2017/ MARK RALSTON
    China Invites Guinea, Mexico, Tajikistan, Thailand to BRICS Summit
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "I particularly want to thank the Government of Mexico for its offer of assistance to the state of Texas," Tillerson said. "They’ve offered a wide range of assistance coordinating with the governor down in Texas and also through FEMA, but very generous of Mexico to offer their help at this very, very challenging time for our citizens down in Texas."

    Earlier on Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state is accepting Mexico's offer to assist in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Media reported that Mexico’s Red Cross is sending 33 volunteers to Texas to help in the recovery.

    Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray is leading a delegation to Washington, DC this week to meet with Tillerson and other US officials to discuss bilateral issues. Both countries and Canada will hold their second round of renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in Mexico on September 1-5.

    On August 25, Hurricane Harvey hit Texas as a category four storm, affecting mainly the southeastern part of the state, including the city of Houston, in addition to the southwestern part of the state of Louisiana. Media reports have indicated that the storm has claimed the lives of at least 20 people.

    Tags:
    aid, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Greg Abbott, Rex Tillerson, Mexico, United States
