US Congressman Intends to Stop Secret Service From Spending at Trump Businesses

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Congressman Adam Schiff will introduce an amendment that will prohibit the Secret Service from paying money to the Trump Organization, Schiff's office said in a press release.

"Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced he will be introducing an amendment to the Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act that would prohibit the payment of Secret Service funds to entities owned or operated by the President or his immediate family," the release stated on Wednesday.

Schiff is quoted in the release as saying, "That the Trump Organization is profiting off the Secret Service is an abuse of taxpayer money and an improper method of enrichment."

The release noted that the General Accounting Office (GAO) has estimated that each trip to a Trump Organization location by US president Donald Trump and his family costs approximately three million dollars, a lot of which goes directly to the Trump Organization itself.