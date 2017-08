The US Coast Guard said Wednesday its crews have rescued more than 4,300 people in the greater Houston metro area since Hurricane Harvey hit the city.

© AP Photo/ Eric Gay US State of Virginia Sends Emergency Resources to Aid Texas in Relief Efforts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Coast Guard has rescued more than 4,361 people and 113 pets," the release stated.

A total of 21 Coast Guard helicopters and nine teams with 26 shallow-draft vessels that can operate in urban areas are part of the rescue operations.

On Friday, Hurricane Harvey hit Texas as a category four storm, affecting mainly the southeastern part of the state, including the city of Houston, in addition to southwestern part of the state of Louisiana. Up to 30 people have died as a result of the hurricane, according to media reports on Wednesday.